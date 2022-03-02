CSX (CSX) gains 3.81% to Close at $34.61 on March 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CSX - Market Data & News Trade

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) shares gained 3.81%, or $1.27 per share, to close Wednesday at $34.61. After opening the day at $33.50, shares of CSX fluctuated between $34.75 and $33.36. 15,045,035 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 13,759,594. Wednesday's activity brought CSX’s market cap to $75,913,208,657.

CSX is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida..

About CSX Corp.

CSX Corporation, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

