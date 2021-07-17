CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI) gains 0.52% for July 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CSWI - Market Data & News Trade

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ: CSWI) shares gained 0.52%, or $0.59 per share, to close Friday at $114.51. After opening the day at $114.61, shares of CSW Industrials fluctuated between $115.79 and $113.65. 71,017 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 54,748. Friday's activity brought CSW Industrials’s market cap to $1,801,791,604.

CSW Industrials is headquartered in Dallas, Texas..

About CSW Industrials Inc

CSWI is a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and domain expertise across two segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. CSWI's broad portfolio of leading products provides performance optimizing solutions to its customers. CSWI's products include mechanical products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration ('HVAC/R') applications, sealants, and high-performance specialty lubricants. Markets that CSWI serves include: HVAC/R, architecturally-specified building products, general industrial, plumbing, rail, energy, and mining.

