CSP (CSPI) Drops 3.65% on March 7

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ: CSPI) has fallen $0.2652 (3.65%) and is currently sitting at $7.00, as of 11:31:50 est on March 7.

2,513 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has decreased 18.37% over the last 5 days and shares fell 14.12% over the last 30 days.

CSP is set to release earnings on 2022-05-11.

About CSP Inc.

CSPInc. operates two divisions, each with unique expertise in designing and implementing technology solutions to help their customers use technology as a means to success. The High Performance Product division, including ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, originated from supporting initiatives for the Department of Defense and Western intelligence agencies related to network monitoring, data protection, and intelligence initiatives. This focused mindset now results in foolproof data protection, enterprise wide. Our ARIA Software Defined Security solutions set provides enhanced network security, as well as accelerating incident response capabilities, while our Myricom nVoy Series appliances provide automated breach identification and notification, enabled by the 10G dropless packet capture inherent in our Myricom intelligent adapters. CSPi's Technology Solutions division helps clients achieve their business goals and accelerate time to market through innovative IT solutions and professional services by partnering with best-in-class technology providers. For organizations that want the benefits of an IT department without the cost, we offer a robust catalog of Managed IT Services providing 24×365 proactive support. Our team of engineers have expertise across major industries supporting five key technology areas: Advanced Security; Communication and Collaboration; Data Center; Networking; and Wireless & Mobility.

