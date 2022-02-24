CryoPort (CYRX) gains 4.70% to Close at $33.45 on February 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CYRX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, CryoPort Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: CYRX) stock gained $1.5, accounting for a 4.70% increase. CryoPort opened at $30.61 before trading between $33.46 and $30.32 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw CryoPort’s market cap rise to $1,548,589,760 on 942,116 shares -above their 30-day average of 615,848.

About CryoPort Inc

Cryoport, Inc. is redefining temperature-controlled supply chain support for the life sciences industry by continually broadening its platform of solutions, serving the Biopharma, Reproductive Medicine, and Animal Health markets. Through its family of companies, Cryoport Systems, MVE Biological Solutions, CRYOPDP and Cryogene, Cryoport provides strategic solutions that will support the growing needs of these markets. The Company mission is to support life and health on earth through our advanced technologies, global supply chain network and dedicated scientists, technicians and supporting teams of professionals. Cryoport serves clients in life sciences research, clinical trials, and product commercialization. The Company supports the creation of life, the sustaining of life and life-saving advanced cell and gene therapies in over 100 countries around the world.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

