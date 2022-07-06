Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN) Gains 6.54% on July 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CRKN - Market Data & News Trade

Today Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ: CRKN) is trading 6.54% up.

The latest price, as of 11:34:28 est, was $1.04. Crown ElectroKinetics has risen $0.0638 so far today.

4,024 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Crown ElectroKinetics has a YTD change of 75.53%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-07.

About Crown ElectroKinetics Corp

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. is a smart glass technology company and the creator of DynamicTint. Originally invented by Hewlett-Packard (HP, Inc.), its technology allows any glass surface to transition between clear and dark in seconds. With applications to a wide array of windows, including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylights, Crown partners with leading glass and film manufacturers for mass production and distribution. At the core of its technology is a thin film that is powered by electrically-charged pigment which not only replaces common window tints but is also a more sustainable alternative to traditional window treatments. With its unique ability to be retrofitted to existing glass, DynamicTint™ offers myriad benefits related to reducing carbon emissions. The company is supported by a robust patent portfolio.

