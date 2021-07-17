Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN) gains 3.06% for July 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CRKN - Market Data & News Trade

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ: CRKN) shares gained 3.06%, or $0.11 per share, to close Friday at $3.70. After opening the day at $3.67, shares of Crown ElectroKinetics fluctuated between $3.92 and $3.58. 27,621 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 83,612. Friday's activity brought Crown ElectroKinetics’s market cap to $56,133,655.

About Crown ElectroKinetics Corp

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. is a smart glass technology company and the creator of DynamicTint. Originally invented by Hewlett-Packard (HP, Inc.), its technology allows any glass surface to transition between clear and dark in seconds. With applications to a wide array of windows, including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylights, Crown partners with leading glass and film manufacturers for mass production and distribution. At the core of its technology is a thin film that is powered by electrically-charged pigment which not only replaces common window tints but is also a more sustainable alternative to traditional window treatments. With its unique ability to be retrofitted to existing glass, DynamicTint™ offers myriad benefits related to reducing carbon emissions. The company is supported by a robust patent portfolio.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

