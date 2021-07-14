Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS) gains 0.26% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CRWS - Market Data & News Trade

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWS) shares gained 0.26%, or $0.02 per share, to close Tuesday at $7.62. After opening the day at $7.59, shares of Crown Crafts, fluctuated between $7.62 and $7.59. 934 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 21,171. Tuesday's activity brought Crown Crafts,’s market cap to $76,377,599.

About Crown Crafts, Inc.

Crown Crafts, Inc. designs, markets and distributes infant, toddler and juvenile consumer products. Founded in 1957, Crown Crafts is one of America's largest producers of infant bedding, toddler bedding, bibs and developmental toys. The Company operates through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, NoJo Baby & Kids, Inc., Sassy Baby, Inc. and Carousel Designs, LLC, which market a variety of infant, toddler and juvenile products under Company-owned trademarks, as well as licensed collections and exclusive private label programs. Sales are made directly to retailers such as mass merchants, large chain stores and juvenile specialty stores, as well as directly to consumers through www.babybedding.com.

Visit Crown Crafts, Inc.’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Crown Crafts, Inc. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Crown Crafts, Inc.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer