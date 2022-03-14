Crown, (CCK) Gains in Light Trading for March 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CCK - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) gained $2.87 to end the day Monday at $124.29.

The company started at $122.00 and shares fluctuated between $125.71 and $121.56 with 1,020,863 shares trading hands.

Crown, is averaging 1,530,015 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have increased 9.97% YTD.

Crown, anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-18.

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

