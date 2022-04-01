Crown Castle (CCI) Gains 2.41% for April 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CCI - Market Data & News Trade

Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI) shares changed 2.41% today on 1,291,736 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 1,760,903 shares traded.

With today’s closing at $189.04 the company has a 50 day moving average of $171.66.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-20.

Crown Castle is down 10.81% so far this year.

About Crown Castle International Corp

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

