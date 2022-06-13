Cross Country Healthcares, - Registered Shares (CCRN) Loses 6.22% on June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CCRN - Market Data & News Trade

Cross Country Healthcares, Inc. - Registered Shares (NASDAQ: CCRN) has dropped $1.15 (6.22%) and is currently sitting at $17.22, as of 11:51:07 est on June 13.

191,273 shares have traded hands.

The Company has increased 0.71% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 17.71% over the last 30 days.

Cross Country Healthcares, - Registered Shares is set to release earnings on 2022-08-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Cross Country Healthcares, - Registered Shares visit the company profile.

About Cross Country Healthcares, Inc. - Registered Shares

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCH) is a leader in providing total talent management including strategic workforce solutions, contingent staffing, permanent placement and other consultative services for healthcare clients. Leveraging nearly 35 years of expertise and insight, CCH solves complex labor-related challenges for clients while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing® Award winner, CCH is committed to excellence in delivery of its services and was the first public company to earn The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval® for Health Care Staffing Services Certification with Distinction. CCH has a longstanding history of investing in its diversity, equality, and inclusion strategic initiatives as a key component of the organization's overall corporate social responsibility program which is closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people, communities, the planet, and its shareholders.

