Cross Country Healthcares, - Registered Shares (CCRN) falls 2.58% on Moderate Volume February 11

Cross Country Healthcares, Inc. - Registered Shares (NASDAQ: CCRN) shares fell 2.58%, or $0.57 per share, to close Friday at $21.57. After opening the day at $22.05, shares of Cross Country Healthcares, - Registered Shares fluctuated between $23.74 and $21.33. 218,518 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 512,621. Friday's activity brought Cross Country Healthcares, - Registered Shares’s market cap to $819,739,162.

Cross Country Healthcares, - Registered Shares is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida..

About Cross Country Healthcares, Inc. - Registered Shares

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCH) is a leader in providing total talent management including strategic workforce solutions, contingent staffing, permanent placement and other consultative services for healthcare clients. Leveraging nearly 35 years of expertise and insight, CCH solves complex labor-related challenges for clients while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing® Award winner, CCH is committed to excellence in delivery of its services and was the first public company to earn The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval® for Health Care Staffing Services Certification with Distinction. CCH has a longstanding history of investing in its diversity, equality, and inclusion strategic initiatives as a key component of the organization's overall corporate social responsibility program which is closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people, communities, the planet, and its shareholders.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

