Cronos (CRON) falls 3.33% on Moderate Volume March 4

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) shares fell 3.33%, or $0.11 per share, to close Friday at $3.19. After opening the day at $3.26, shares of Cronos fluctuated between $3.32 and $3.15. 1,319,477 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,928,894. Friday's activity brought Cronos’s market cap to $1,196,099,091.

Cronos is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario..

About Cronos Group Inc

Cronos Group is an innovative global cannabinoid company with international production and distribution across five continents. Cronos Group is committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos Group is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos Group's portfolio includes PEACE NATURALS™, a global wellness platform, two adult-use brands, COVE™ and Spinach™, and three hemp-derived CBD brands, Lord Jones™, Happy Dance™ and PEACE+™.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

