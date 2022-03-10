Crocs (CROX) Loses in Pre-Market Trading for March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CROX - Market Data & News Trade

Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX) has already dropped $-1.67 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $73.17, Crocs has moved 2.28% lower ahead of market open.

The company has decreased 11.49% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Crocs investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:05:41 est.

About Crocs Inc

Crocs, Inc. is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of shoes within Crocs' collection contain Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

