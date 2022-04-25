CRISPR AG (CRSP) Rises 2.10% on April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CRSP - Market Data & News Trade

Today CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) is trading 2.10% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:56:40 est, was $56.34. CRISPR AG has risen $1.17 in trading today.

542,290 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, CRISPR AG has a YTD change of 26.52%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-26.

About CRISPR Therapeutics AG

CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading gene editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with leading companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc.CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and business offices in San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom.

