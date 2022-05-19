Cricut (CRCT) Up 5.21% for May 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CRCT - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Cricut Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:CRCT) rose $0.43 to finish the day Thursday at $8.69.

The company opened at $8.18 and shares fluctuated between $8.77 and $8.05 with 394,775 shares trading hands.

Cricut is averaging 344,449 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 62.61% YTD.

Cricut anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Cricut Inc - Class A

Cricut Inc. is a creative technology platform company dedicated to encouraging new ways for people to experience making at home. As an empowering lifestyle brand, Cricut’s mission is to unleash the creative potential of its users with innovations that bring ideas to life in the form of professional-looking, personalized handmade projects. Cricut’s industry-leading products include its flagship line of smart cutting machines—Cricut Maker®, the Cricut Explore® family, and Cricut Joy®— accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress®, the Infusible Ink™ system, and a diverse collection of materials. In addition to Cricut’s core offerings, the brand also fosters a thriving community of more than four million dedicated users worldwide.

