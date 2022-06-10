Cricut (CRCT) Moves Up in Pre-Market Trading for June 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CRCT - Market Data & News Trade

Cricut Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:CRCT) is active in pre-market trading today, June 10, with shares gaining 11.20% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 66.46% year-to-date and has moved 9.08% loses over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Cricut visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 05:12:13 est.

About Cricut Inc - Class A

Cricut Inc. is a creative technology platform company dedicated to encouraging new ways for people to experience making at home. As an empowering lifestyle brand, Cricut’s mission is to unleash the creative potential of its users with innovations that bring ideas to life in the form of professional-looking, personalized handmade projects. Cricut’s industry-leading products include its flagship line of smart cutting machines—Cricut Maker®, the Cricut Explore® family, and Cricut Joy®— accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress®, the Infusible Ink™ system, and a diverse collection of materials. In addition to Cricut’s core offerings, the brand also fosters a thriving community of more than four million dedicated users worldwide.

