Cricut (CRCT) drops 18.20% to Close at $28.23 on August 13

Cricut Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: CRCT) shares dropped 18.20%, or $6.28 per share, to close Friday at $28.23. After opening the day at $25.51, shares of Cricut fluctuated between $29.20 and $24.75. 7,697,805 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 683,169. Friday's activity brought Cricut’s market cap to $463,951,637.

Cricut Inc. is a creative technology platform company dedicated to encouraging new ways for people to experience making at home. As an empowering lifestyle brand, Cricut’s mission is to unleash the creative potential of its users with innovations that bring ideas to life in the form of professional-looking, personalized handmade projects. Cricut’s industry-leading products include its flagship line of smart cutting machines—Cricut Maker®, the Cricut Explore® family, and Cricut Joy®— accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress®, the Infusible Ink™ system, and a diverse collection of materials. In addition to Cricut’s core offerings, the brand also fosters a thriving community of more than four million dedicated users worldwide.

