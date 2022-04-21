Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Rises in Active Trading for April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CCAP - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CCAP) moved 1.93% higher on April 21 to close at $18.00.

307,362 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 129,638 shares.

Crescent Capital BDC has gained 2.96% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Crescent Capital BDC Inc

Crescent BDC is a business development company that seeks to maximize the total return of its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by providing capital solutions to middle market companies with sound business fundamentals and strong growth prospects. Crescent BDC utilizes the extensive experience, origination capabilities and disciplined investment process of Crescent Capital Group LP ('Crescent'). Crescent BDC is externally managed by Crescent Cap Advisors, a subsidiary of Crescent. Crescent BDC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

