Credit Acceptance (CACC) gains 2.83% in Light Trading on February 18

Today, Credit Acceptance Corp. Inc’s (NASDAQ: CACC) stock gained $14.79, accounting for a 2.83% increase. Credit Acceptance opened at $525.51 before trading between $544.14 and $518.20 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Credit Acceptance’s market cap rise to $7,592,817,272 on 98,529 shares -below their 30-day average of 100,749.

About Credit Acceptance Corp.

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for its financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

