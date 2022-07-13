Creative Realities (CREX) Gains in Pre-Market Trading for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CREX - Market Data & News Trade

Creative Realities Inc (NASDAQ:CREX) has already gained $0.0561 in early trading Wednesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.59, Creative Realities has moved 9.45% higher ahead of market open.

The company fell 1.67% over the last 5 days.

About Creative Realities Inc

Creative Realities helps clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences. Founded over 15 years ago, CRI designs, develops and deploys consumer experiences for high-end enterprise level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services for more than fifteen diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to Automotive, Advertising Networks, Apparel & Accessories, Convenience Stores, Foodservice/QSR, Gaming, Theater, and Stadium Venues. The Company acquired Allure Global Solutions, Inc. in November 2018, expanding the Company's operations to five offices across North Americawith active installations in more than 10 countries.

