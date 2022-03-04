Creative Realities (CREX) falls 6.15% in Light Trading on March 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CREX - Market Data & News Trade

Creative Realities Inc (NASDAQ: CREX) shares fell 6.15%, or $0.0603 per share, to close Friday at $0.92. After opening the day at $0.95, shares of Creative Realities fluctuated between $0.98 and $0.92. 139,257 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 320,306. Friday's activity brought Creative Realities’s market cap to $11,044,719.

Creative Realities is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky..

About Creative Realities Inc

Creative Realities helps clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences. Founded over 15 years ago, CRI designs, develops and deploys consumer experiences for high-end enterprise level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services for more than fifteen diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to Automotive, Advertising Networks, Apparel & Accessories, Convenience Stores, Foodservice/QSR, Gaming, Theater, and Stadium Venues. The Company acquired Allure Global Solutions, Inc. in November 2018, expanding the Company's operations to five offices across North Americawith active installations in more than 10 countries.

