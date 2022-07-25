Creatd (CRTD) Loses 10.63% on July 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CRTD - Market Data & News Trade

Creatd Inc (NASDAQ: CRTD) shares are down 10.63%, or $0.1063 per share, as on 11:50:44 est today. Opening the day at $0.98, 269,042 shares of Creatd have been traded today and the stock has traded between $0.99 and $0.88.

Already the company has a YTD change of 52.15%.

Creatd expects its next earnings on 2022-08-12.

About Creatd Inc

Creatd, Inc. provides creators of all shapes and sizes, from bloggers to podcasters, and more, with storytelling tools, safe and curated communities, and the opportunity to monetize their content. The company enables creators to connect to their ideal audiences and to partner with the brands that want to reach those audiences.

