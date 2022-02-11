Creatd (CRTD) falls 4.94% for February 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CRTD - Market Data & News Trade

Creatd Inc (NASDAQ: CRTD) fell to close at $1.54 Friday after losing $0.08 (4.94%) on volume of 144,960 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $1.67 to a low of $1.53 while Creatd’s market cap now stands at $25,095,001.

About Creatd Inc

Creatd, Inc. provides creators of all shapes and sizes, from bloggers to podcasters, and more, with storytelling tools, safe and curated communities, and the opportunity to monetize their content. The company enables creators to connect to their ideal audiences and to partner with the brands that want to reach those audiences.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

