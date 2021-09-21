Creatd (CRTD) drops 10.00% for September 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CRTD - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Creatd Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: CRTD) stock dropped $0.32, accounting for a 10.00% decrease. Creatd opened at $3.08 before trading between $3.18 and $2.85 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Creatd’s market cap fall to $39,235,836 on 1,171,345 shares -above their 30-day average of 934,124.

About Creatd Inc

Creatd, Inc. provides creators of all shapes and sizes, from bloggers to podcasters, and more, with storytelling tools, safe and curated communities, and the opportunity to monetize their content. The company enables creators to connect to their ideal audiences and to partner with the brands that want to reach those audiences.

Visit Creatd Inc's profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

The COVID-19 pandemic has not slowed the pace of climate change and it is likely that the world will miss its Paris Agreement goal of reducing global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, according to a new report from the United Nations.

California Governor Gavin Newsom's office says the state will put $1.75 billion into a new California Housing Accelerator.

COVID-19 surge in Idaho forcing statewide health care rationing.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Creatd Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Creatd Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Bill Gates Raises More Than $1 Billion for Clean Energy Technology CVS Health To Hire 25,000 in Virtual Career Event Friday September 24 President Biden's New Alliance With Australia and Britain Angers France and European Union California Governor Newsom Signs Affordable Housing Law