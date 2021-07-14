Crawford & Co. - Class B (CRD.B) gains 3.31% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CRD.B - Market Data & News Trade

Crawford & Co. - Class B (NYSE: CRD.B) shares gained 3.31%, or $0.293 per share, to close Tuesday at $9.14. After opening the day at $8.75, shares of Crawford & fluctuated between $9.33 and $8.75. 37,190 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 8,445. Tuesday's activity brought Crawford &’s market cap to $500,129,524.

Crawford & is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Crawford & Co. - Class B

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company is the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company's two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company's ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

