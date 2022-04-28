Crane (CR) Gains in Active Trading for April 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CR - Market Data & News Trade

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) shares moved 2.96% today on 445,670 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 310,478 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $98.72 the company has a 50 day moving average of $105.93.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-25.

Crane lost 5.30% so far this year.

About Crane Co.

Crane Co. is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products. Founded in 1855, Crane Co. provides products and solutions to customers in the chemicals, oil & gas, power, automated payment solutions, banknote design and production and aerospace & defense markets, along with a wide range of general industrial and consumer related end markets. The Company has four business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Crane Co. has approximately 11,000 employees in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.

