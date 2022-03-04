Crane (CR) falls 2.50% to Close at $101.62 on March 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CR - Market Data & News Trade

Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) shares fell 2.50%, or $2.6 per share, to close Friday at $101.62. After opening the day at $103.70, shares of Crane fluctuated between $103.70 and $100.41. 264,794 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 290,592. Friday's activity brought Crane’s market cap to $5,827,903,138.

Crane is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut..

About Crane Co.

Crane Co. is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products. Founded in 1855, Crane Co. provides products and solutions to customers in the chemicals, oil & gas, power, automated payment solutions, banknote design and production and aerospace & defense markets, along with a wide range of general industrial and consumer related end markets. The Company has four business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Crane Co. has approximately 11,000 employees in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

