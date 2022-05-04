Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Loses 2.85% on May 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CBRL - Market Data & News Trade

Today Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ: CBRL) is trading 2.85% down.

The latest price, as of 11:51:17 est, was $109.57. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store dropped $3.22 so far today.

201,293 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a YTD change of 10.13%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-24.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. shares warm welcomes and friendly service while offering guests high-quality homestyle food and unique shopping - all at a fair price. By creating a world filled with hospitality through an experience that combines dining and shopping, guests are cared for like family. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate more than 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company.

