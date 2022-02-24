Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) gains 2.70% on Strong Volume February 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CBRL - Market Data & News Trade

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ: CBRL), a Lebanon, Tennessee, company, gained to close at $131.86 Thursday after gaining $3.47 (2.70%) on volume of 315,179 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $132.19 to a low of $124.08 while Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s market cap now stands at $3,101,596,020.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has roughly 73000 employees.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. shares warm welcomes and friendly service while offering guests high-quality homestyle food and unique shopping - all at a fair price. By creating a world filled with hospitality through an experience that combines dining and shopping, guests are cared for like family. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate more than 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company.

Visit Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles