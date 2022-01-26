CRA (CRAI) falls 3.35% to Close at $83.96 on January 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CRAI - Market Data & News Trade

CRA International Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAI) fell to close at $83.96 Tuesday after losing $2.91 (3.35%) on volume of 27,749 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $85.87 to a low of $83.04 while CRA’s market cap now stands at $623,577,553.

About CRA International Inc.

Charles River Associates® is a leading global consulting firm specializing in economic, financial, and management consulting services. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

