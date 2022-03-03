CPS (CPSH) falls 6.48% on Strong Volume March 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CPSH - Market Data & News Trade

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) shares fell 6.48%, or $0.21 per share, to close Thursday at $3.03. After opening the day at $3.30, shares of CPS fluctuated between $3.32 and $3.00. 154,454 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 71,921. Thursday's activity brought CPS’s market cap to $43,481,870.

About CPS Technologies Corporation

CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance energy management components that facilitate the electrification of the economy. Its products and intellectual property include critical pieces of the technology puzzle for electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others. CPS' armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting its customers in building solutions to this planet's problems.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

