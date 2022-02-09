CPI Aerostructures (CVU) gains 4.46% to Close at $2.34 on February 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CVU - Market Data & News

CPI Aerostructures Inc (NYSE: CVU), a Edgewood, New York, company, gained to close at $2.34 Wednesday after gaining $0.1 (4.46%) on volume of 23,477 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $2.34 to a low of $2.27 while CPI Aerostructures’s market cap now stands at $28,890,152.

About CPI Aerostructures Inc

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare pod systems, primarily for national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services. CPI Aero is included in the Russell Microcap® Index.

Visit CPI Aerostructures Inc’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on CPI Aerostructures Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: CPI Aerostructures Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Altus Group Names New CEO Jim Hannon, Reports Preliminary 2021 Results MacroGenics Signs $586 Million Licensing Deal With Synaffix for Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technology Quest Diagnostics Reports Record Revenue; CEO Stephen Rusckowski To Retire Timken Posts Record Revenue and Earnings for 2021