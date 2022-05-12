CPI Aerostructures (CVU) Falls in Pre-Market Trading for May 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CVU - Market Data & News

CPI Aerostructures Inc (NYSE:CVU) has already fallen $-0.12 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $2.31, CPI Aerostructures has moved 5.20% lower ahead of market open.

The company has decreased 10.47% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for CPI Aerostructures investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:30:11 est.

About CPI Aerostructures Inc

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare pod systems, primarily for national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services. CPI Aero is included in the Russell Microcap® Index.

