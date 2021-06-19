Cowen Inc 7.75 % Notes 2018-15.06.33 (COWNL) gains 1.2520% for June 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange COWNL - Market Data & News Trade

Cowen Inc 7.75 % Notes 2018-15.06.33 (NASDAQ: COWNL) shares gained 1.2520% to end trading Friday at $27.50 per share - a net change of $0.34. Shares traded between $27.81 and $27.50 throughout the day.

About Cowen Inc 7.75 % Notes 2018-15.06.33

Cowen, Inc. is a financial services company, which provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales, and trading services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of four divisions: the Cowen Investment Management division, the Investment Banking division, the Markets division and the Research division. The Asset Company segment consists of the company's private investments, private real estate investments and other legacy investment strategies. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Visit Cowen Inc 7.75 % Notes 2018-15.06.33’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Cowen Inc 7.75 % Notes 2018-15.06.33 and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Cowen Inc 7.75 % Notes 2018-15.06.33’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer