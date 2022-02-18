Covetrus (CVET) falls 3.43% in Light Trading on February 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CVET - Market Data & News Trade

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ: CVET), a Melville, New York, company, fell to close at $17.16 Friday after losing $0.61 (3.43%) on volume of 619,919 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $17.91 to a low of $17.16 while Covetrus’s market cap now stands at $2,364,362,389.

About Covetrus Inc

Covetrus is a global animal-health technology and services company dedicated to empowering veterinary practice partners to drive improved health and financial outcomes. The company is bringing together products, services, and technology into a single platform that connects its customers to the solutions and insights they need to work best. Covetrus' passion for the well-being of animals and those who care for them drives them to advance the world of veterinary medicine. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine with more than 5,500 employees serving over 100,000 customers around the globe.

