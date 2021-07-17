Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) gains 0.50% for July 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CVA - Market Data & News Trade

Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA) shares gained 0.50%, or $0.1 per share, to close Friday at $20.01. After opening the day at $19.92, shares of Covantaoration fluctuated between $20.01 and $19.91. 6,310,731 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 2,953,363. Friday's activity brought Covantaoration’s market cap to $2,660,786,288.

Covanta Holding Corporation is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

About Covanta Holding Corporation

Covanta Holding Corporation is a world leader in providing sustainable waste and energy solutions. Annually, Covanta's modern Waste-to-Energy ('WtE') facilities safely convert approximately 21 million tons of waste from municipalities and businesses into clean, renewable electricity to power one million homes and recycle 600,000 tons of metal. Through a vast network of treatment and recycling facilities, Covanta also provides comprehensive industrial material management services to companies seeking solutions to some of today's most complex environmental challenges.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

