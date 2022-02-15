Cousins Properties (CUZ) gains 2.80% for February 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CUZ - Market Data & News Trade

Cousins Properties Inc. (NYSE: CUZ) shares gained 2.80%, or $1.07 per share, to close Tuesday at $39.24. After opening the day at $38.39, shares of Cousins Properties fluctuated between $39.47 and $38.21. 1,218,606 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 966,747. Tuesday's activity brought Cousins Properties’s market cap to $5,834,518,533.

Cousins Properties is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia..

About Cousins Properties Inc.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets, and opportunistic investments.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

