Coupang (CPNG) gains 4.25% to Close at $20.84 on February 4

Coupang Inc - Class A (NYSE: CPNG) gained to close at $20.84 Friday after gaining $0.85 (4.25%) on volume of 7,113,294 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $20.92 to a low of $19.76 while Coupang’s market cap now stands at $32,100,639,585.

About Coupang Inc - Class A

Coupang is one of the largest eCommerce companies in Asia, with a mission to revolutionize the everyday lives of its customers and create a world where people wonder, “How did we ever live without Coupang?” Coupang offers a variety of services, including same-day and next-morning delivery of groceries and general merchandise, delivery of prepared foods through Coupang Eats, and video streaming through Coupang Play. Founded in 2010, Coupang, which operates in Korea, has offices in Beijing, Los Angeles, Seattle, Seoul, Singapore, Shanghai, and Silicon Valley.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

