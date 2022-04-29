Coupa Software (COUP) Loses in Light Trading for April 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange COUP - Market Data & News Trade

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) shares have fallen 4.55% today on 1,240,019 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 1,871,870 shares traded.

After today’s close at $86.30 the company has a 50 day moving average of $97.36.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-06-06.

Coupa Software is down 42.80% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Coupa Software visit the company profile.

About Coupa Software Inc

Coupa empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to spend smarter and safer.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

