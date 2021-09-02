County (ICBK) falls 0.69% on Moderate Volume September 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ICBK - Market Data & News Trade

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: ICBK) shares fell 0.69%, or $0.25 per share, to close Wednesday at $36.09. After opening the day at $36.49, shares of County fluctuated between $36.65 and $35.99. 3,594 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 9,781. Wednesday's activity brought County’s market cap to $217,505,335.

County is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin..

About County Bancorp Inc

County Bancorp, Inc., a Wisconsin corporation and registered bank holding company founded in May 1996, and its wholly-owned subsidiary Investors Community Bank, a Wisconsin-chartered bank, are headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. The state of Wisconsin is often referred to as 'America's Dairyland,' and one of the niches it has developed is providing financial services to agricultural businesses statewide, with a primary focus on dairy-related lending. The Company also serves business and retail customers throughout Wisconsin, with a focus on northeastern and central Wisconsin. Its customers are served from its full-service locations in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point and its loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

