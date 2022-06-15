Coty (COTY) Rises 6.21% on June 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange COTY - Market Data & News Trade

Coty Inc - Class A (NYSE: COTY) has risen $0.43 (6.21%) and is currently sitting at $7.33, as of 11:52:05 est on June 15.

4,617,738 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has decreased 5.98% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 5.17% over the last 30 days.

Coty anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-25.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Coty visit the company profile.

About Coty Inc - Class A

Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with an iconic portfolio of brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty is the global leader in fragrance, and number three in color cosmetics. Coty's products are sold in over 150 countries around the world. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment.

