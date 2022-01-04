Corvus Gold (KOR) falls 1.86% for January 3

Today, Corvus Gold Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: KOR) stock fell $0.06, accounting for a 1.86% decrease. Corvus Gold opened at $3.20 before trading between $3.20 and $3.16 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Corvus Gold’s market cap fall to $401,330,965 on 7,316 shares -below their 30-day average of 52,092.

About Corvus Gold Inc

Corvus Gold is a junior exploration and development gold company led by an experienced management team that holds a large equity stake. The Company's main focus and efforts is in the advancement of its 100% owned North Bullfrog project - a new Nevada gold discovery.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

