Corvus (CRVS) Gains 3.85% on May 16

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS) shares moved 3.85%, or $0.04 per share, as on 11:50:08 est today. After Opening the Day at $1.02, 214,966 shares of Corvus have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $1.08 and $1.01.

Already this year the company is down 56.85%.

Corvus anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Corvus' lead product candidate is CPI-006, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73 that has exhibited immunomodulatory activity and activation of immune cells in preclinical studies. CPI-006 is being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and in a multicenter Phase 1/1b oncology clinical trial as a single agent, in combination with ciforadenant and pembrolizumab. The Company's second clinical program, CPI-818, is an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibited ITK in preclinical studies, and is in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with several types of T-cell lymphomas. Its third clinical program, ciforadenant (CPI-444), is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of the A2A receptor.

