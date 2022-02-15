Corvel (CRVL) gains 2.40% for February 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CRVL - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Corvel Corp. Inc’s (NASDAQ: CRVL) stock gained $3.86, accounting for a 2.40% increase. Corvel opened at $161.29 before trading between $168.18 and $160.66 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Corvel’s market cap rise to $2,902,097,997 on 59,882 shares -above their 30-day average of 51,430.

About Corvel Corp.

CorVel Corporation is a national provider of innovative workers' compensation, auto, liability and health solutions for employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. The company applies technology, intelligence and a human touch throughout the risk management process so their clients can intervene early and often while being connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk. With a robust technology platform at its core, CorVel's connected solution is delivered by a national team of associates who are committed to helping clients design and administer programs that meet their organization's performance goals.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

