Cortexyme (CRTX) gains 4.08% on Moderate Volume March 2

Cortexyme Inc (NASDAQ: CRTX) shares gained 4.08%, or $0.18 per share, to close Wednesday at $4.59. After opening the day at $4.46, shares of Cortexyme fluctuated between $4.76 and $4.40. 380,278 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 831,781. Wednesday's activity brought Cortexyme’s market cap to $137,138,221.

About Cortexyme Inc

Cortexyme, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering upstream therapeutic approaches designed to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Based upon the evidence generated to date, Cortexyme is currently advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, atuzaginstat (COR388), in the GAIN Trial, an ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. Cortexyme is targeting a specific, infectious pathogen found in the brain and other organs and tied to degeneration and inflammation in humans and animal models.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

