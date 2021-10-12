Cortexyme (CRTX) drops 10.15% in Active Trading on October 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CRTX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Cortexyme Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: CRTX) stock dropped $8.88, accounting for a 10.15% decrease. Cortexyme opened at $88.72 before trading between $89.94 and $78.59 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Cortexyme’s market cap fall to $2,333,599,637 on 251,921 shares -above their 30-day average of 243,217.

About Cortexyme Inc

Cortexyme, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering upstream therapeutic approaches designed to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Based upon the evidence generated to date, Cortexyme is currently advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, atuzaginstat (COR388), in the GAIN Trial, an ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. Cortexyme is targeting a specific, infectious pathogen found in the brain and other organs and tied to degeneration and inflammation in humans and animal models.

Visit Cortexyme Inc's profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) will pause production at two Mexican plants for several days this month due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips.

The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) is teaming up with Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to provide same-day and next-day deliveries of tools, paint and other online purchases to customers’ doorsteps.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) announced Thursday they have asked the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand their COVID-19 vaccine’s emergency use authorization to cover children ages five to 11.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Cortexyme Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Cortexyme Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Amazon Offering Greater Flexibility for Employees To Work Remotely California To Ban Sales of Gasoline-Powered Lawn Equipment Merck Seeks FDA Emergency Authorization for First Oral COVID-19 Therapy United Airlines To Expand December Schedule to 3,500 Daily Domestic Flights