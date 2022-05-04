Corteva (CTVA) Rises in Active Trading for May 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CTVA - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Corteva Inc (NYSE:CTVA) gained $1.88 to close Wednesday at $59.14.

The company began the day at $57.85 and shares fluctuated between $59.22 and $57.05 with 5,024,673 shares trading hands.

Corteva is averaging 3,868,535 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have gained 21.44% YTD.

Corteva anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Corteva Inc

Corteva Agriscience is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry - including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva Agriscience became an independent public company on June 1, 2019 and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont.

