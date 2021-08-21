Corteva (CTVA) falls 1.43% on Moderate Volume August 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CTVA - Market Data & News Trade

Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA), a Wilmington, Delaware, company, fell to close at $41.94 Friday after losing $0.61 (1.43%) on volume of 3,006,172 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $42.81 to a low of $41.84 while Corteva’s market cap now stands at $30,791,718,900.

Corteva currently has roughly 21000 employees.

About Corteva Inc

Corteva Agriscience is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry - including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva Agriscience became an independent public company on June 1, 2019 and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

