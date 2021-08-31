Corporate Office Properties (OFC) falls 1.09% for August 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OFC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Corporate Office Properties Trust Inc’s (NYSE: OFC) stock fell $0.31, accounting for a 1.09% decrease. Corporate Office Properties opened at $28.44 before trading between $28.40 and $28.00 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Corporate Office Properties’s market cap fall to $3,166,714,347 on 565,989 shares -below their 30-day average of 650,442.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust (COPT) is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology ('IT') related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions ('Defense/IT Locations'). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics ('Regional Office Properties'). As of December 31, 2020, the Company derived 87% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 13% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 17 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT's core portfolio of 179 office and data center shell properties encompassed 20.8 million square feet and was 95.0% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

