Corporacion America Airports (CAAP) falls 0.35% to Close at $5.68 on December 22

Today, Corporacion America Airports S.A. Inc’s (NYSE: CAAP) stock fell $0.02, accounting for a 0.35% decrease. Corporacion America Airports opened at $5.70 before trading between $5.70 and $5.57 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Corporacion America Airports’s market cap fall to $927,104,976 on 40,064 shares -below their 30-day average of 94,071.

About Corporacion America Airports S.A.

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airport sin 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2million passengers.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

